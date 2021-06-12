Fuel prices to remain unchanged for next week

Santo Domingo, DR

The Ministry of Industry, Commerce, and Mipymes (MICM) reported that the price of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), gasoline, and other fuels would remain unchanged during the week of 12 to 18 June 2021.

Premium gasoline will continue to be sold at RD$252.20 per gallon; regular gasoline at RD$239.30; regular diesel at RD$184.90; optimum diesel will cost RD$202.40; the gallon of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) will remain at RD$127.10, and natural gas continues as usual at RD$28.97 per cubic meter.

Likewise, avtur will maintain its price at RD$150.30; a gallon of kerosene will continue to be sold at RD$177.20; fuel oil #6 will cost RD$131.40; and fuel oil 1%S will be sold at RD$147, according to the MICM press release.

The note points out that the global market demanded that this week alone, LPG increased by more than RD$10 per gallon; premium gasoline by more than RD$12; regular gasoline by almost RD$14; regular diesel by RD$10; and optimum diesel by around RD$15.

He adds that this has caused the Government, as in previous weeks, to assume a commitment with the importers for more than RD$269 million to keep the prices of all fuels unchanged during the mentioned period and thus avoid that the increases affect the economy of the Dominican families.