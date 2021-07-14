Minimum wage increases by 24% average; these are the new wages

Santo Domingo, DR.

The National Wage Committee announced this afternoon an increase in the minimum wage.

The announcement was made by the Minister of Labor, Luis Miguel De Camps, at a ceremony attended by Dominican President Luis Abinader and representatives of the union and employer sectors.

De Camps said that this achievement, more than being of the ministry he heads, is the whole country and the business and union sectors. “We have reached this agreement at a time when the productive sectors are in the midst of an economic crisis.

A 19% for large companies, which subsequently will be the salary of 21,000 pesos. A 59% increase for medium-sized companies to 19,250 pesos. A 20.2% increase for small companies, 12,900 pesos, and 11% for the newly classified micro-companies with salaries up to 11,900 pesos.

“We have overcome inflation, which has affected us greatly. Today we overcame inflation. We have achieved a salary approaching a real salary which is the aspiration of the President of the Republic,” said Gabriel del Rio, representing the union sector.

He said that it was not what they mainly aspired for but that they were satisfied for having come closer to the “real salary.”

The union sector recalled that they had asked for a 40% salary increase. “In this pandemic it is a success what we have achieved in terms of increase,” he said.

Meanwhile, Pedro Brache, president of the National Council of Private Enterprise, valued the effort made amid the pandemic, with special conditions.

He also said that the minimum wage had been raised above the accumulated inflation since the last salary increase.

“We have seen once again the effects that high labor burdens have on the economy,” he said.

He said they acted responsibly and according to the circumstances. “We have done what is necessary in these current ones. I want to acknowledge the leadership of the President of the Republic, of the Minister of Labor, and all his team to bring about the agreement,” he said.

Shortly before, the president of the Republic wrote on his Twitter account that it was time to lay the foundations for healthy and redistributive growth for all sectors of society,” #MejoramosTuSalario” wrote President Abinader.

The president was at the Ministry of Labor, where he met with Minister Luis Miguel De Camps Garcia. Union and employer leaders participated.