Dominicans can request a US farmhand visa(update)

Santo Domingo.- The Dominican Republic was included this year 2021 in the list of countries whose citizens are eligible to participate in the H-2A visa program, in the United States, which is for temporary farm workers.

On Thursday Minister of Foreign Affairs, Roberto Álvarez, met with the Deputy Undersecretary for the Western Hemisphere of the Department of Homeland Security, David Cloe, and “they discussed the entry of the Dominican Republic to the list of countries eligible to participate in the visa program. H-2B,” according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The foreign minister was accompanied by the director of studies and strategic analysis of MIREXRD, Anselmo Muñiz and the minister counselor Alejandra Hernández, Mirex tweeted.

Also participating in the meeting were Ihsan Gunduz, from the Immigration Policy office of Homeland Security (@DHSgov); and Nate Samuelson of the @DHSgov office of international affairs.