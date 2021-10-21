Three deputies have COVID-19

Aida López, Rosendy Polanco and Juan José Rojas have contracted the disease. Were they vaccinated?

The deputies Aida López, Rosendy Polanco, and Juan José Rojas have all contracted the coronavirus, which is why they presented excuses for not attending the ordinary session that is taking place at this time.

The information was released by the president of the Chamber of Deputies , Alfredo Pacheco, who asked his colleagues in the chamber “to be careful.”

Last June, the lower house faced an outbreak of COVID-19, which motivated it that this chamber would adopt a series of preventive measures.

Actions to prevent the pandemic’s spread include the cessation of committee meetings and sessions, a reduction in the number of employees working at the institution’s headquarters, and PCR testing and cleaning days.