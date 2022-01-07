Hollywood onboard Caribbean Hemp Company bid for Dominican Republic

Caribbean Hemp Company CEO-chairman Gregory Ricker receives the support of magnates, moguls, and celebs.

Renn Loren

We’ve been following Caribbean Hemp Company’s progress in attempting to harvest the Dominican Republic’s vast resources as the world’s prime producer source of industrial hemp. AKA Gregory Ricker and his band of merry people. Forever irreverent but a champion of putting kids through college, as a father himself, he is a champion of this cause.

So, Ricker brought in actor/partner/owner Steven Seagal who also recently discussed investing US$300 million in the DR film industry. Seagal’s passion for humanitarian interests and causes aligns with Ricker’s own altruistic vision and goal of helping people help themselves.

The actor loves the Dominican Republic, is well-loved in the country, and is just what Ricker needs as a driver in legalizing and building the 4 billion dollar industry. As a 140 billion dollar industry projected by Goldman Sachs by 2025, the Dominican Republic is the pivotal island in Caribbean Hemp Company’s member nations.

A host of industrial, technological, and Hollywood heavyweights are throwing into the ring incentivized around ecologically green multi-purpose industrial hemp.

One of hemp’s most timely qualities is its ability to neutralize carbon and ease humanity’s carbon footprint. The once colonial age indispensable hemp has evolved into the key to a greener technological future—from clean fuels to environmentally-friendly building materials and biodegradable plastics. Hemp even holds the key to improving future battery efficiency and capacity, crucial for many next-generation technologies.

Other top names joining Ricker’s campaign are shipping icon John Lewis whose East Coast Shipping provides ships.

Musk Brothers Elon and Kimbal Musk are investigating hemp’s ability to improve battery efficiency.

Standard lithium-sulfur batteries (Li-S) have problems such as the cathode contracting/expanding during charging/discharging and the cathode’s polysulfides shuttling to the anode, hurting the batteries’ performance. Researchers could solve these problems using expensive materials such as graphene, but graphene is impossible to mass-produce. Hemp is a better, lower-cost solution. In addition, hemp’s durability can help the cathode withstand hundreds of contraction and expansion cycles.

Famed barrister investment banker originator of the PIPE private investor public entities, Bill Corbett, is also onboard.

Hollywood moguls Chris Nassif and Natalie Niewerth bring the celebrity power as co-navigators personally and professionally championing hemp for its ability to lower the carbon footprint: Hemp is one of the most carbon neutralizing plants known.

These are dynamic times for the future of industrial hemp and the DR’s destiny in it, and Caribbean Hemp Company is in the closing stretch of making that happen.