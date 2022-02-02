Banks discard concern over inflation

Cypriot President Tassos Papadopoulos takes the first euro banknotes from an ATM machine at the finance ministry in Nicosia, early 01 January 2008. Cyprus officially joined the eurozone at midnight (2200 GMT) today, bidding farewell to the Cyprus pound and expanding the club of countries using the single European currency to 14. The eastern Mediterranean island adopted the euro one hour ahead of Malta to the west, less than four years after both states joined the 27-member bloc. AFP PHOTO/STEFANOS KOURATZIS (Photo credit should read STEFANOS KOURATZIS/AFP/Getty Images)

Santo Domingo.- The Association of Multiple Banks of the Dominican Republic (ABA) considered that the change in monetary policy stance executed by the Central Bank of the Dominican Republic since August 2021 is worthwhile.

“This, given the complexities of the global economic and financial panorama, the greater persistence of inflationary pressures and the prevailing uncertainty associated with covid-19 and geopolitical phenomena.”

The ABA pointed out in a press release that the actions to restrict liquidity and increase the benchmark rate, above the level that was before the pandemic, seek to preserve price stability and are essential to promote an adequate climate of favorable business and social peace for investment, job creation and the well-being of the population