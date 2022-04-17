What are the destinations with the most and best beaches in the Dominican Republic?

Santo Domingo, DR

There are approximately 226 beaches in the Dominican Republic, many of which are still virgin. According to studies by official organizations, less than 100 are public and can be used for recreational purposes.

As thousands of people take advantage of Easter Week to make domestic tourism and enjoy the country’s tourist attractions, we share with you some of the destinations with the best beaches.

Using the tourist information website GoDominicanRepublic, we found that in Puerto Plata there are 16 beaches; in Samaná 16; in Punta Cana, a town in the province of La Altagracia nine; in Barahona eight; in La Romana eight; in Montecristi eight; and in Las Galeras, Samaná five.

In Boca Chica, municipality of Santo Domingo, we found three; in Juan Dolio, San Pedro de Macorís three; in Pedernales two; and in Santo Domingo two.

The list of beaches in the Dominican Republic is long, but these destinations are home to some of the most beautiful and emblematic.

Rain Alert

If you visit any of these beaches, rivers, or other types of resorts this Easter Week, keep in mind that the country is under a rainy season alert, so caution is recommended in coastal areas.

We also recommend you to protect the places you visit, since the beaches and other natural resources are significantly deteriorated by the activities of human beings, mainly by pollution.