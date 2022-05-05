Cheapest lots in province: Santo Domingo Norte

Santo Domingo.- Santo Domingo Norte is the municipality of Santo Domingo province with the lowest average price per square meter of work units for sale for housing: 30,138.3 pesos (US$548)

At least that was the case for the second half of last year, when the National Statistics Office (ONE) carried out the second Building Supply Registry (ROE) in 2021, for the urban area of the Greater Santo Domingo metropolitan region.

In second place in lowest cost is the Santo Domingo Este municipality, with an average price per square meter of 40,527.7 pesos; followed by Santo Domingo Oeste, with 41,856.9 pesos; and Los Alcarrizos, with 45,136.9 pesos.

The National District remains the most expensive demarcation to buy a home in Greater Santo Domingo; the square meter of work units for housing is around 86,718.7 pesos