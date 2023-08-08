Dominican Republic and the Council for Transparency of Chile start work agenda; exchange advances in transparency of both countries

Santo Domingo.- The Dominican Republic hosted the Chilean Council for Transparency (CPLT) for the second time to exchange experiences and good practices in the areas of ethics, transparency, and free access to public information. The General Director of Ethics and Government Integrity, Dr. Milagros Ortiz Bosch, emphasized the country’s progress in transparency and integrity, enabling the verification of public resources’ proper usage for those in need.

The project was conceived within the 2021-2023 Bilateral Cooperation Program between Chile and the Dominican Republic, and it aims to support the Dominican government’s efforts in the justice sector and anti-corruption initiatives. Francisco Leturia, President of the Board of Directors for Chilean Transparency, stressed that learning from each other promotes transparency, which is essential for democracy and people’s integration.

The work agenda focuses on strengthening transparency through high-level exchanges with the Chilean Council for Transparency and other Dominican public institutions. The discussions will include topics such as compliance with Law 200-04, government integrity and regulatory compliance commissions, anti-bribery measures, and the role of Integrity officers in the State.

Various public institutions in the Dominican Republic will participate in the agenda to learn about best practices in transparency and open government, particularly in public procurement, supervision and control, and coordination with non-profit associations.

This cooperation project is an example of both nations’ interest in strengthening cooperation mechanisms and promoting the exchange of experiences and best practices to enhance development and well-being. The initiative resulted from a Mixed Commission between the Dominican Republic and Chile, organized by the Ministry of Economy, Planning, and Development (MEPyD) and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MIREX). The Chilean delegation will be in the Dominican Republic from August 6 to 12.