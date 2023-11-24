About twenty deputies will study a contract with Aerodom

Santo Domingo.- The Chamber of Deputies of the Dominican Republic has formed a special commission to review and renegotiate the contract between the State and Aeropuertos Dominicanos Siglo XXI (Aerodom). This initiative follows the submission of the modified agreement to the Chamber by the Executive Branch on November 21. The proposed changes were discussed in a recent session held by the legislators.

The commission, tasked with analyzing the contract modifications, will be led by Olfanny Méndez, the vice president of the Chamber of Deputies. It comprises 19 additional congressmen, including Eddy Montas, Francisco Soliman, Maximo Castro, Ydenia Doñe, Pedro Mota, Mayobanex Martinez, Plutarch Perez, Rafael Castillo, Melido Mercedes, Victor Suarez, Moses Ayala, Hector Feliz, Yanelis Matos, Ramon Bueno, Frank Paulino, Lily Florentino, Stamy Columbus, Francisco Santana Suriel, and Ignacio Aracena.

The original contract with Aerodom, established in 1999, has been under scrutiny. President Luis Abinader recently highlighted the need for renegotiation, citing the lack of benefits for the Dominican State under the current terms. The renegotiation aims to extend the agreement for an additional 30 years, with an emphasis on ensuring it aligns more favorably with the interests of the Dominican Republic.