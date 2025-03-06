Abinader promotes Dominican Republic as prime hub for textile and footwear investment

Washington.- President Luis Abinader highlighted the Dominican Republic’s competitive advantages in infrastructure, workforce reliability, and strategic location at the American Apparel and Footwear Association (AAFA) Executive Summit. Speaking at the “Global Supply Chain and Trade” conference, he positioned the country as an ideal partner for U.S. companies looking for stable and efficient supply chains, emphasizing the role of nearshoring in reducing costs and strengthening global trade resilience.

With the Dominican Republic ranking as the seventh-largest economy in Latin America and the Caribbean and projected to grow by 5% in 2025, Abinader underscored the nation’s investor confidence, clear policies, and solid legal framework. He also highlighted the country’s strong connectivity, featuring eight international airports, 182 daily flights, and advanced maritime infrastructure, further enhanced by free trade agreements and logistics-friendly policies.

The president pointed to the country’s skilled workforce and the Free Zone Regime, which offers tax exemptions and operational stability, supporting over 850 companies and generating $8.6 billion in exports. He noted the shift from light manufacturing to fully integrated production, with global brands such as Hanes, GILDAN, and Timberland leveraging the Dominican Republic’s business-friendly environment. With continued government support and sustainability initiatives, Abinader reaffirmed the nation’s position as a leading hub for industrial investment and supply chain security.