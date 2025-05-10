This is the new RD$2,000.00 banknote that will be in circulation starting Monday

The Central Bank of the Dominican Republic (BCRD) announced today that, starting Monday, May 12, 2025, it will begin the circulation of RD$2,000.00 banknotes in 2024.

The BCRD indicated that the manufacturing was ordered through an international public tender in April 2024.

According to an official statement from the financial institution, these banknotes have the same security features as the RD$2,000.00 banknotes currently in circulation, which will remain legal tender to pay all public and private obligations.

These banknotes are issued under the provisions contained in Articles 228, 229, and 230 of the Constitution of the Dominican Republic and Article 25, paragraphs a) and c) of Monetary and Financial Law No. 183-02.