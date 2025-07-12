Dominicans in Madrid will be able to purchase their own homes in the Dominican Republic with historic benefits.

The Dominican community living in Madrid has an unprecedented opportunity to fulfill their dream of owning a home in their home country.

From July 18th to 20th, a unique real estate event will be held at the Canopy by Hilton Madrid Castellana Hotel, featuring home and apartment projects developed by the most renowned construction companies in the Dominican Republic, with exclusive benefits for the diaspora.

In a context where real estate investment and reconnecting with one’s roots are becoming increasingly crucial for Dominicans abroad, this event is positioned as a safe, transparent, and accessible alternative for those seeking to secure their future or invest in their homeland.

Among the main benefits offered are:

Apartments with housing bonuses and the CONFOTUR Law, which provide access to exclusive tax and economic incentives for Dominican buyers abroad.

Reservations start at just USD 500, and affordable monthly payments begin at USD 200, making it easier to own a home without a large initial outlay.

Immediate prequalification, streamlining the process, and ensuring a hassle-free experience for interested parties.

Sponsored by BHD Bank, providing preferential rates and personalized financial advice, reinforcing investment confidence and security.

This initiative responds to the growing demand among the Dominican diaspora for investment and housing options in their country, facilitating access to high-quality projects with institutional support. For those seeking to return and settle in the Dominican Republic, as well as for those interested in investing and securing their assets, the facilities offered represent a unique opportunity in the current market.

The real estate event will take place from July 18th to 20th, from 9:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m., at the Canopy by Hilton Madrid Castellana Hotel. It is designed explicitly for Dominicans residing in Madrid and other cities in Spain.