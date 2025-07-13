The 44th ‘Papá Montao’ used car fair arrives with “attractive offers”

Santo Domingo — The Association of Used Vehicle Importers (ASOCIVU) will celebrate its forty-fourth edition with its traditional used vehicle auto fair, “Papá Montao’ con Asocivu 2025,” to be held from Thursday, July 24 to Monday, July 28, 2025, from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

The event will be held in person near Santo Domingo’s Livestock City, where more than 3,500 units will be on display, the most extensive inventory of used vehicles of various years, prices, makes, and models.

The auto show will feature the participation and support of the following banks: Banco BACC, Banco Confisa, and Banco Fihogar, which will offer attractive interest rates and financing of up to 85% of the vehicle’s value, with loans in comfortable installments of up to 72 months.

“We have established ourselves as the leading auto show in the used vehicle sector, with the largest number of editions held in the Dominican Republic. We are celebrating our 44th edition and we are grateful to the Dominican people who have trusted us and our associate members for over two decades,” said Aramis Mella, president of ASOCIVU.

The event will feature artistic and cultural presentations, secure parking, and complimentary amenities for the entire family to enjoy.

In addition to the in-person option, interested parties can apply for loans through an extensive online inventory on the website www.montao.do or obtain information through the social media channels @asocivu #asocivu.