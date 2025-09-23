Dominican government approves RD$1.74 trillion budget for 2026

Santo Domingo.- The Dominican government, led by Vice President Raquel Peña Rodríguez, approved the draft General State Budget for 2026 during its fifty-second Council of Ministers meeting on Tuesday. The proposal, totaling RD$1.74 trillion (20.1% of GDP), will be submitted to the National Congress before October 1, in line with constitutional requirements.

Minister of the Presidency José Ignacio Paliza explained that the plan prioritizes public investment, with capital spending set to increase by RD$39 billion compared to the initial 2025 budget. Funds will focus on infrastructure in transportation, housing, drinking water, and sanitation, aimed at boosting the economy and improving quality of life. About 46% of total spending is earmarked for social services, including a guaranteed 4% of GDP for education, expanded health and social security budgets, and more resources for sports ahead of the 2026 Central American and Caribbean Games.

Budget Director José Rijo Presbot outlined the framework, which assumes 4.5% GDP growth and 4% inflation. The meeting also reviewed progress in institutional performance, priority government goals in sectors such as agriculture, energy, and industry, and the 2026 Government Program Prioritization Plan.