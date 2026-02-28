The tourism sector is the main recipient of investment funds, with 34%.

Eighteen percent of the total pension fund portfolio in the Dominican Republic is invested in investment funds. Of that percentage, 34% is allocated to the tourism sector, which is the primary recipient within that category.

This statement was made by the Superintendent of Pensions, Francisco Torres, who also said that “approximately RD$70,720 million are invested in the tourism sector, in some 25 projects distributed throughout the country.”

He also indicated that total investment through investment funds grew by about RD$60 billion last year.

In fact, Torres noted that the majority of Dominican workers’ pension funds are invested in tourism, followed by energy and industry. When asked about financial instruments or real estate investment funds for tourism in emerging destinations such as Miches or Pedernales, the official stated that AFI Popular and AFI Reservas have already established funds for investment in Pedernales.

“We, the workers, are the largest institutional investors in the Dominican tourism sector. We are also the main beneficiaries, since the more tourism activity increases, the better the returns we get on those savings,” he emphasized.

According to the official, the success of tourism as a destination for Dominican retirement savings is due to its current capacity to generate secure returns. However, the official emphasized that the future of workers’ savings lies in diversification, according to El Dinero.