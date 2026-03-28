Electric Edesur invests RD$244 million to improve service

The adaptations will benefit almost 46,000 customers in demarcations with high incidence, institutions and businesses.

Edesur Dominicana allocated RD$244 million to modernize the Arroyo Hondo electrical substation and provide more reliable, efficient service to its customers in the National District.

The works led to the renovation of the electrical infrastructure, based on an installed capacity of 56 megavolt-amperes (MVA), to accommodate automatic regulation equipment that guarantees greater stability in the supply.

With these improvements, the backup capacity of substations in the area of influence is increased to speed up incident response.

The project, financed by the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB), includes replacing insulated medium-voltage (MV) cables and MV automatic cells to provide greater reliability, in line with existing environmental regulations.

In addition, it contemplates enabling a new circuit from the substation that handles 12.47 kilovolts.

The adaptations will benefit almost 46,000 customers in areas with a high concentration of high-demand institutions and businesses.

Among the areas that will benefit directly and indirectly are Mirador de Arroyo Hondo, Cerros de Arroyo Hondo, Viejo Arroyo Hondo, Los Caminos, La Aldaba, La Puya, Cuesta Hermosa, and Altos de Arroyo Hondo. Also, the improvements will positively impact users powered by neighboring substations.