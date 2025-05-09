Public Health reports sharp drop in Dengue

Santo Domingo.- The Ministry of Public Health announced a marked decline in dengue cases this year, with only 83 reported so far—down from 818 during the same period in 2024. This brings the incidence rate to 2.36 cases per 100,000 people. Officials credit the drop to aggressive and coordinated preventive actions led by provincial health directorates and supported by multiple sectors.

Other diseases, including cholera, leptospirosis, and vaccine-preventable illnesses like polio, rubella, and measles, have remained at minimal levels. Malaria also saw a notable reduction, with four new cases reported this week for a total of 184 in 2025—over 57% fewer than last year. The Ministry attributes this progress to efforts by Cecovez and the National Malaria Program aimed at achieving full elimination of the disease.

In maternal and infant health, three maternal deaths were recorded this week—two Haitian and one Dominican—bringing the total to 54 this year, compared to 66 in 2024. Infant deaths also declined slightly, with 30 reported this week and a total of 562 for the year, down from 633 at the same point last year.