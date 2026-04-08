Hospiten announces US$80M Punta Cana hospital project

Santo Domingo.- Hospiten announced the construction of Hospiten Punta Cana in celebration of World Health Day, a modern hospital aimed at providing comprehensive, high-quality care with advanced technology in a sustainable setting.

The project involves an US$80 million investment and more than 11,000 square meters of construction. The facility will include 68 patient rooms, 23 consultation offices, 16 emergency units, 8 ICU spaces, and a cutting-edge surgical area with three operating rooms, including a hybrid theater equipped with advanced imaging and hemodynamics.

Presented by executive president Juan José Hernández Rubio, the initiative is expected to generate over 300 construction jobs and employ around 250 healthcare and administrative professionals, boosting the local economy and supporting medical tourism.

Hospiten Punta Cana will feature technologies such as spectral CT, AI-assisted MRI, 4D ultrasound, 3D mammography, and minimally invasive surgery suites, meeting international standards of care.

The hospital is also designed with sustainability in mind, incorporating renewable energy, low-impact materials, and efficient construction methods. It aims to achieve LEED Zero, Well Platinum, Net Zero, and JCI quality certifications.

The center is positioned to become a leading healthcare hub in the Caribbean, strengthening regional healthcare, enhancing tourism safety, and contributing to economic and social development.