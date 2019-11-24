Video: Today is the “March of the Butterflies” for nonviolence against women

Today, Sunday, November 24, the Butterfly March will take place for the lives of women, which will begin at 9:00 in the morning at Mirador Sur Avenue corner Enrique Jiménez Moya and culminate in the Center of the Heroes.

Social organizations and independent citizens invited to participate in the civic and family march. “We invite all citizens concerned about the high rates of violence against women to add their voices to this call,” they said.

In 2019, it is 20 years since the General Assembly of the United Nations, in memory of the Mirabal Sisters, welcomed by resolution, on November 25 as the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women.