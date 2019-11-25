OAS to observe Dominican Republic’s municipal election

Santo Domingo.- The Organization of American States (OAS) will participate as an observer of the municipal elections in February, and the presidential and congressional elections to be held next May.

For this, Central Electoral Board president, Julio César Castaños Guzmán, will sign an agreement with the OAS in its Washington headquarters in the next few hours.

The representative of the Modern Revolutionary Party before the JCE, Orlando Jorge Mera, last week asked that the OAS and Citizen Participation be included in the audit of the electronic voting equipment that the firm Deloitte & Touche was going to perform, but withdrew amid critique and questioning.