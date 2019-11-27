The country bolsters measures against tax dodgers, corrupt officials

Santo Domingo.- To consolidate fiscal policy and tax administration and better mobilize national resources to benefit citizens, the Dominican Republic adhered to the Declaration of Punta del Este, which reinforces measures against tax evasion and corruption.

Finance Minister Donald Guerrero made the announcement during the Breakfast of Latin American Ministers hosted by the Global Forum for Transparency and Exchange for Tax Purposes.

The official said that the adhesion to the agreement “constitutes an additional step to reduce the spaces that could be used by agents with global operations to defraud public finances and advanced that the Dominican Republic will present its plan for the fulfillment of the commitments during the plenary meeting of the Global Forum for Transparency and Exchange of Information for Tax Purposes that will take place in 2020.”