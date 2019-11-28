Police chief: we have reduced crime to its minimum expression

Santo Domingo.- National Police director, Ney Bautista Almonte, said Wednesday that they have reduced crime to its “minimum expression.”

He said that when he assumed the post, his strategic plan contained reducing the crime figure to 14%, and that today is nine percent, of which, he affirmed, seven percent have to do with “peaceful coexistence.”

“What has to do with crime, we have reduced it to the minimum expression,” Bautista said in statements to journalists.