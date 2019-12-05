Dominican Journalists declare solidarity with Marino Zapete

Santo Domingo.- The Dominican College of Journalists (CDP) on Wed. declared its solidarity to the outspoken journalist Marino Zapete, who accused Attorney General, Jean Alain Rodríguez, of intimidating him;

Zapete had presented several contracts signed by the official’s sister, on behalf of the company Grupo Asimra, SRL, which he affirms violates the Public Procurement Law.

CDP president, Mercedes Castillo said journalists are vigilant of the actions of public and private powers and institutions, “so everything that is of public interest and of national interest is of interest to journalism and journalists.”