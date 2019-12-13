Chevrolet recalls 2019, 2020 Silverados on seatbelt glitch

Santo Domingo.- National Consumer Protection Institute (Pro Consumer) director Anina Del Castillo, on Fri. said that Chevrolet Silverado pickups, model years 2019 and 2020, pose a threat of failure in the seat belts, which would threaten the life of their occupants in case of accidents.

She said the Chevrolet authored dealer Santo Domingo Motors S.A. in the country, confirmed the existence of 67 vehicles imported by them with this damage in the seat belt pretensioner.

“In case of accidents, hot gases could be generated caused by the deployment of the belt and escape through a hole in the support of the belt, being able to burn the cotton fibers on the floor mat being a risk to the physical integrity of consumers,” the official said.

She added that the owners of such vehicles should contact the dealer to coordinate a revision free of charge.