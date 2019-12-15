The downpours will continue with thundershowers

Today there will be downpours, with thunderstorms and gusts of wind over the regions, North, Northeast, Central Mountain Range and the border area due to the incidence of a moisture trough over Haiti associated with a frontal system and the east/southeast wind, according to the National Meteorological Office (ONAMET).

The agency also maintains its warning alerts to boat operators and bathers for abnormal waves on the Atlantic and Caribbean coasts. Small craft and swimmers are advised to exercise extreme caution.

It is expected that temperatures will remain pleasant, mostly at night, early morning and early hours of the day.

For Monday, the trough will be located over the entire country, so downpours will be recorded.