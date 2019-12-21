Low-income Dominicans will receive medical services in Puerto Rico

San Juan

The Health Promed hospital will serve hundreds of low-income Dominican immigrants on the island, regardless of immigration status, through an agreement signed between the Institute of Dominicans Abroad (Index) and that hospital.

The director of Index, Adalberto Bejarán, specified that “the agreement will benefit Dominicans with limited economic resources regardless of immigration status,” according to a press release issued by the institute.

Among the benefits that Dominicans have in the hospital center located in Santurce are consultations in general medicine, gynecology, pediatrics, psychology, psychiatry, dental service, laboratory and diagnostic images.

Bejarán also indicated that the initiative involves the Dominican consulate in San Juan, an institution that manages assistance of various kinds for immigrants.

In Puerto Rico, Dominicans represent the largest number of foreigners, most of whom find it difficult to manage medical services and health care, according to the press release.

Despite this problem lies the agreement between INDEX-PR and the director of the Health Promed Hospital, Ivonne Rivera, with the participation of the Dominican consul in San Juan, Franklin Grullón, with the objective of addressing the need to guarantee basic services, both prevention as of disease treatment.