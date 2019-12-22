Estimate three million people traveling within DR at Christmas and New Year

SANTO DOMINGO.- During the Christmas and New Year holidays, more than three million people will be mobilized through the main roads of the Dominican Republic, said Juan Manuel Méndez, director of the Emergency Operations Center (COE). To prevent accidents during these festivities, they will set up an operation in which more than 40,000 people from different government institutions will participate. He explained that the operation called "A Pact for Life" will begin from 2:00 pm on Monday until the night of December 25 and on the 30th until January 1. "The main mission of the men and women who will take to the streets from Monday is to avoid traffic accidents, alcohol poisoning and food intake, which are the three lines that the operation will focus on," said Méndez in the D'Agenda program, which is broadcast on Telesistema Canal 11, where he was interviewed by Héctor Herrera Cabral. He said that "despite the experience accumulated over the years in this type of work, we must always be aware where more traffic accidents occurred in the past operations, and for such purposes revisions are made with INTRANT and DIGESETT" .

SANTO DOMINGO.- During the Christmas and New Year holidays, more than three million people will be traveling throughout the main roads of the Dominican Republic, said Juan Manuel Méndez, director of the Emergency Operations Center (COE).

To prevent accidents during these festivities, they will set up an operation in which more than 40,000 people from different government institutions will participate.

He explained that the operation called “A Pact for Life” will begin from 2:00 pm on Monday until the night of December 25 and on the 30th until January 1.

“The main mission of the men and women who will take to the streets from Monday is to avoid traffic accidents, alcohol poisoning and food intake, which are the three lines that the operation will focus on,” said Méndez in the D’Agenda program, which is broadcast on Telesistema Canal 11, where he was interviewed by Héctor Herrera Cabral.

He said that “despite the experience accumulated over the years in this type of work, we must always be aware where more traffic accidents occurred in the past operations, and for such purposes, revisions are made with INTRANT and DIGESETT.”