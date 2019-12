Hundreds of people flocked to the minibus and bus terminals of the capital on Monday to travel to the provinces, where they will spend the New Year’s Eve and New Year’s holiday with their families and friends, as this photo was taken Monday morning shows at the stop located on Duarte Avenue, February 27 corner, from where they leave for Bánica, Pedro Santana, Hondo Valle, Elías Piña, El Llano, El Cercado, Vallejuelo, and other municipalities.