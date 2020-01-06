The 2020 Three Kings parade celebrated its 72nd anniversary

Santo Domingo, RD

Hundreds of people gathered in the National Fire Department Headquarters to participate in the traditional parade of the Magi.

From early in the afternoon the parents began arriving with their children to observe the departure of Melchor, Gaspar, and Baltasar, who were scheduled to leave at six in the afternoon riding.

The parade began at the headquarters of the firemen located in the National District, an organization through which the event takes place, crossing the streets Father Billini, Eugenio María de Hostos, Archbishop Meriño and culminating in the Monument Fray Antón de Montesinos.

During the parade, the Magi handed out sweets to the children, while the band rejoiced the atmosphere, performing classics such as “With My Sabanero Burro I’m on My Way to Bethlehem.”

This activity, which marks the end of Christmas, refers to the Three Wise Men who went to visit the baby Jesus after his birth to worship and deliver gold, frankincense, and myrrh as gifts, following the star of Bethlehem.

To finish the activity Melchor, Gaspar and Baltasar delivered toys to the infants.

Children’s happiness

Toy sales stores were filled with boys and girls who accompanied their parents were looking for their favorite toy, and who in the middle of smiles controlled the crowded carts in the long lines to pay.

Stores such as El Mundo del Juguete, Juguetón, and Plaza Lama remained full of people choosing the gifts that their children expect by tradition.

From traditional toys, such as dolls, hoops, cooking games, remote-controlled cars and “mi nenes,” to electronic and modern ones, they were observed in the hands of children, who chose their tastes, colors, and sizes. According to the manager of the El Mundo del Juguete store on John F. Kennedy Avenue, Iván Alperi, the biggest demand has been LOL doll toys, although the traditional ones also maintained their appeal.

As for prices, he said they have maintained good deals, so they are affordable.

On the eve

Share family. On the eve of the Day of the Magi, citizens enjoyed as a family sharing and exercising in the various parks of Greater Santo Domingo.

Children were riding bicycles and throwing corn kernels at the pigeons, young couples sitting on the benches tasting ice cream and contemplating the landscape, as well as street vendors and peddlers established with tents selling toys of all kinds.

Travel. Journalists of the Daily List took a tour of the east, west, and north of the capital, in order to verify the prevailing atmosphere after missing a day for the Three Kings to be celebrated.

ProConsumidor had reported the removal of more than 1,000 toys because they were considered a danger.