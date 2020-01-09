Chicken sales plummet in wake outbreak: report

Santo Domingo.- Merchants and chicken farmers in Santo Domingo stressed that “this time is worse” on the plummeting sales in the wake of the outbreak of Newcastle disease, compared to other years when they’ve been affected.

Listin Diario toured several butcher shops and chicken vendors “polleras” to verify the dwindling demand, as well as the concerns of merchants with decades in the business.

“Why do you think I’m closing so early?” asked María de los Santos, who said chicken sales have dropped sharply, ensuring that last year she sold as many as 70 boxes, and now “barely” reaches 20.