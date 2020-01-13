High surf alert issued for coastal towns

Santo Domingo.- The Emergency Operations Center (COE) on Sunday expanded its high surf alert for coastal communities in María Trinidad Sánchez, Espaillat, and La Altagracia provinces.

The alert is for possible coastal flooding, due to the strong swell along the country’s coasts and that “will become very dangerous.”

The swell stems from the east-northeast wind, which induces a high pressure system.

“The condition is affecting the national territory during the next 24 to 48 hours,” says the latest bulletin of the National Weather Office.