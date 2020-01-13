Outspoken journalist fights slander accusation

Santo Domingo.- The journalist Marino Zapete will subpoena six people, including the Attorney General, Jean Alain Rodríguez, and ruling party (PLD) presidential candidate and former Public Works Minister, Gonzalo Castillo, to appear as witnesses during the trial for alleged slander.

Zapete’s lawyers submitted evidence and requested subpoenas against Jorge Luis Polanco Rodríguez, Johnny de Jesús Cabrera, Junior José Hilario and State Works Supervisory Office former director Miguel Pimentel Kareh.

Among the evidence Zapetes cites the minutes of the general assembly of Grupo Asimra on September 18, 27 and 28, 2017, in which Maybeth Rodriguez Sanchez –sister of the Attorney General- is identified as manager of the company and is given broad powers to manage the funds at your discretion.

She allegedly obtained two contracts for over RD$11.0 million without a tender process.