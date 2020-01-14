58,000 Military Electoral Police to guard polling places

Santo Domingo.- Defense minister, Rubén Paulino, on Tue. said that at the Central Electoral Board’s (JCE) request, 10,000 additional military officers will monitor the polling stations on February 16.

He said that with this amount, a total 58,000 airmen, sailors and soldiers will form part of the Military Electoral Police for the next elections.

Paulino warned that no civilian, military or police officer who is not properly identified, may be armed around a polling station.