US Treasury undersecretary visits the Foreign minister

Santo Domingo.- Foreign minister Miguel Vargas, on Friday received Marshall Billingsley, the undersecretary of the US Treasury Department against Financing for Terrorism.

The official arrived at the Foreign Ministry accompanied by US ambassador to the Dominican Republic, Robin S. Bernstein.

Also present in the meeting were senior advisors of the US Treasury Department, Crina Ebanks and Katrina Feitt, as well as Jenae Johnson, head of the Economic Unit of the US embassy in the country.