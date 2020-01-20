The US, Dominican Republic deal with the ‘Abuser’

Santo Domingo.- The undersecretary of the Department Treasury, recently met with president Danilo Medina and among other topics dealt with the case of drug trafficker César Emilio Peralta or “César El Abusador,” who has been held in a Colombian jail since December, where he awaits his extradition to American soil.

Marshall Billingslea said he wishes to continue working with the Dominican Government to take action against criminals such as Peralta. “The Treasury Department is committed to expanding its relationship with the Dominican Republic authorities to stop money laundering generated by drug trafficking, human trafficking and corruption.”

In a statement, Billingslea said he also spoke with Medina about a series of illicit global financial threats, which were jointly identified in concrete ways to strengthen cooperation between the two nations.