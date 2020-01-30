Convicted ex-mayor heads ruling party rally

Santo Domingo.- Former San Francisco de Macorís mayor, Felix Rodriguez, sentenced to eight years in prison for embezzlement, was seen in a video posted on social networks conducting a rally for Dominican ruling party (PLD) presidential candidate Gonzalo Castillo.

In the recording posted Thur., the Rodriguez’ voice is heard chanting to supporters: “Daddy’s here.”

The former mayor was sentenced to five years in prison for embezzlement in 2017. Then, on November 9, 2018, his sentence was raised to eight years in prison and fined RD$30 million.

He is free pending appeal.