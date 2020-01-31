Violence against women concerns the US envoy

Santo Domingo.- United States ambassador, Robin Bernstein on Fri. expressed concern over the violence against women in the Dominican Republic, labeling it an “important issue.”

Addressing an event with Dominican Major League baseball player Robinson Canó, the diplomat said gender violence is a major issue for her country.

Bernstein spoke at the event Cold Chain Export with Quality Program supported by the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA).

Gender violence in the Dominican Republic has taken the lives of 12 women so far this year. Various sectors have also expressed concern over the death of women at the hands of their spouses.

According to the Attorney General’s Office, from 2015 to 2019 there were 1,295 femicides.