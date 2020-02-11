Dominican-born US lawmaker delivers funds to fight domestic violence

New York.- Dominican-born US congressman Adriano Espaillat on Tue. announced the delivery of funds to fight domestic violence in immigrant neighborhoods, and the first disbursement of US$600,000 will be received by the for the North Manhattan Improvement Corporation (NMIC) based in Wadsworth Av. in Upper Manhattan.

The assignment will arrive via the Government Legal Assistance for Victims (LAV) program in Washington, DC.

In a press conference Espaillat said the money will also be used to purchase bulletproof vests, expand existing programs and create others to benefit hundreds of women who are victims of what he labeled as an epidemic.

The sectors that will be positively impacted with the funds are located within Congressional District 13 represented by Espaillat in the House of Representatives.

“These funds were allocated taking into account the statistics that the neighborhoods have facing this crisis of domestic violence and deaths.”