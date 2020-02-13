Panama recaptures Dominican mass murderer

Panama.- The Panamanian Police has recaptured the Dominican Gilberto Ventura Ceballos, convicted of the kidnapping and murder of five young people of Chinese descent. He had escaped Feb. 3, for the second time from a Panamanian jail, with the alleged help of guards.

“Through intelligence work, we recaptured Gilberto Ventura Ceballos in El Salao de Remedios, province of Chiriquí, a fugitive from La Nueva Joya Penitentiary Center,” the police tweeted.

So far the authorities have not offered more details on how they found the Dominican, for whom they offered a US$30,000 reward for his arrest.