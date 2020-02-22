Rains and thunders will occur

Rains will occur with possible thunderstorms and gusts of wind in the afternoon which could extend to the regions, North, Northeast and East/Southeast, according to forecasts from the National Meteorological Office (ONAMET).

It is expected that temperatures will remain pleasant, mostly in the early morning, early hours of the morning and in mountain areas.

A cold front and a trough are approaching the Dominican Republic so they will begin to influence local conditions as well.

In the province of Santo Domingo there will be scattered clouds and showers will be recorded in the afternoon.

In the National District it will be partly cloudy and showers will occur.

Tomorrow Sunday will be mostly cloudy and there will be moderate to heavy rains, possible thunderstorms, and gusts of wind over much of the country.