Italian family aren’t coronavirus carriers: official

Santo Domingo.- The family of four Italians, who are isolated with flu-like symptoms in the military hospital at San Isidro Airbase, aren’t carriers of Covid-19 coronavirus, according to Public Health minister, Rafael Sánchez Cárdenas.

He told CDN on Wednesday that given the negative results, the Italians are undergoing new evaluations because they tested positive for Influenza A and B.

Sánchez Cárdenas said that four members of an Italian family who had stayed at a hotel in the eastern part of the country were isolated at the military base.