Santo Domingo.- The Public Health Ministry on Thursday reported Dominican Republic’s 2nd case of coronavirus, both linked to an east coast hotel.

In a press conference minister Rafael Sánchez Cárdenas said it’s a Canadian tourist.

The woman was admitted to the military hospital at San Isidro Airbase.

He said her husband showed no symptoms. Both were staying at a Bayahibe hotel, as was the other case in the country.