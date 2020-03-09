Much of the country under flash-flood warning

Santo Domingo.- The Emergency Operations Center (COE) on Sunday night increased from 14 to 16 the provinces on alert for “possible urban and rural flash floods, flash floods swollen streams and landslides.”

The agency said the northeastern provinces under green alert, while the north-central provinces are under a yellow alert.

On Sunday the National Weather Office (Onamet) said conditions over the Dominican Republic “are currently under the influence both of a frontal system and of a trough at higher levels of the troposphere, both phenomena favor conditions of enough humidity and instability generating moderate to strong rains locally, gusts of wind and some thunderstorms.”