Plastic-scooper boat arrives at Santo Domingo port

Santo Domingo.- The vessel Interceptor 004 has arrived at Sans Souci port in the Dominican Republic, where it will be scoop up and dispose of plastic waste on the Ozama River before it reaches the sea.

Interceptor 004 is one of just four vessels in the world for that purpose. It will be operated by the Dominican Navy on the Ozama River the, according to Dominican authorities.

“Interceptor 004 is the solution to collect and reduce plastic pollution in rivers, which is scalable and can be implemented worldwide. This equipment is capable of extracting 50,000 kilos of garbage daily, and reach 100,000 kilos under optimized conditions,” the company said in a press release.