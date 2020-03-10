Police see drug turf war behind double murder

Santo Domingo.- The National Police on Tue. said they have good clues to solve the deaths of Yery Cordero and Kadafi Esteban Lebron, shot dead by unidentified gunmen Monday morning as they traveled in a SUV on a busy avenue in the National District.

Police spokesperson Frank Félix Durán confirmed Lebron’s death and that he, like Yery Cordero, son of the drug dealer Pascual Cordero (El Chino) also had a history linked to drugs,

He said investigators have gathered “a lot of evidence” but cannot disclose further information.

The murder is being investigated as a turf war from the outset, attributed to drug trafficking, as revealed by the police spokesman himself yesterday.