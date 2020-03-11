US inspects airlines that operate Dominican Republic flights

Santo Domingo.- A group of United States Transportation Safety Administration (TSA) technicians is inspecting the airlines that operate regular flights from the country, to different American cities, to ensure complying with the preventive measures to control coronavirus, recommended by the World Health Organization (WHO).

The meetings between TSA technicians and airline executives will emphasize the need for all personnel to fully comply with the measures and protocol established at airports to deal with the threat posed by the coronavirus-COVID-19.

According to the protocol put into effect by the WHO, airline personnel should ask passengers about their origin and report any flu symptoms that could be present upon their arrival at airports.