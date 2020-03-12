After suspected sabotage all eyes on Sunday’s elections

Santo Domingo.- Next Sunday’s municipal elections will be one of the most observed in Dominican history.

In addition to the political party delegates, international observers and the NGO Civic Participation, which traditionally serve to safeguard the voting, the Central Electoral Board (JCE) has approved the participation of other observers for the next extraordinary polls.

The largest number of “witnesses” comes amid the Electoral Board’s mounting distrust in the wake of the events on February 16, when the municipal elections had to be suspended over suspected sabotage of the electronic voting.