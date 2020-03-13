The opposition demands clarity from the Electoral Board

Santo Domingo.- A group of fifteen opposition parties on Thursday demanded that the Central Electoral Board (JCE) provide access to the voter registry and other guarantees for next Sunday’s municipal elections.

“We demand full transparency and access before the elections to the voter registry that the Central Electoral Board will use in the elections of March 15 to be able to confront it with the electoral college register received by political parties,” the parties said in a statement.

They also demanded that the JCE “convincingly” clarify reports claim that more than 277,000 unknown voters appear in the electoral register, “which includes people up to 120 years old.”

Among other measures, the parties called for the replacement of military officers “with a demonstrated political connection to the ruling party.”