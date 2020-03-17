Health sector wants private labs to do Covid-19 test

Santo Domingo.- The presidents of the Dominican Private Clinics and Hospitals Association (ANDECLIP) and the Dominican Medical College (CMD) asked the Public Health Ministry to allow private laboratories with installed capacity, to do the diagnostic test for Covid-19, noting that it would bring peace of mind to the population and quicker results.

Andeclip president Rafael Mena, said Public Health should consider the decision allowing other private laboratories, in addition to the National Dr. Defilló, to do the diagnostic test, since people now depend on a single lab.

He said that that’s being done even in the United States because it “allows people who suspect that they have the virus to be tested, clear their doubts and, if they are positive, take more appropriate care measures.”